Bulbul makes landfall near West Bengal's Sagar island, has weakened to 'Severe Cyclone'

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Bhubaneswar, Nov 09: Cyclone Bulbul which intensified from Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) to very severe cyclonic storm on Friday made landfall Sagar island in the Diamond Harbour region in Bengal.

Bulbul has now weakened into a Severe Cyclone as it gets very close to the coast. Landfall process has begun around Sagar island in the Diamond Harbour region in Bengal.

"Landfall process started. Wall cloud region is entering into land. It's very likely to move northeastwards, weaken gradually and cross West Bengal - Bangladesh Coasts between Sagar Islands (WB) and Khepupara (Bangladesh), across Sunderban delta during next 3 hrs as a Severe Cyclonic Storm," IMD said.

IMD on November 7 issued forecast and warning for the next five days for Odisha. 'Orange Warning' has been issued for 9 and 10 November for districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur where heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to be expected at isolated places.

Several parts of Bengal and Odisha are receiving heavy rainfall. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall up to 204 mm will occur in north coastal districts of the state till November 10.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Bulbul will make landfall with a wind speed of up to 135 km an hour.

