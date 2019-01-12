  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Very dangerous mistake to ignore us, says Congress on proposed SP-BSP tie-up

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 12: Ignoring the Congress in Uttar Pradesh can be a 'very dangerous mistake', the party asserted on Friday, a day before the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party are likely to announce their alliance for Lok Sabha elections in the politically crucial state.

    Abhishek Singhvi

    Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the objective of all opposition parties should be to defeat the ruling BJP and eliminate 'autocracy, misgovernance' at the Centre. He, however, accepted that the Congress has 'fallen on difficult times'.

    Singhvi's statements came ahead of SP president Akhilesh Yadav's and BSP chief Mayawati's joint press meet in Lucknow on Saturday. The presser will be the first after the two parties gave broad contours of an electoral alliance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

    Also Read Lok Sabha polls: We will leave 2 seats for Congress, says Akhilesh Yadav

    "I don't think anybody should underestimate the strength, extent and reach and vote share, presence and support of the Congress in a state like Uttar Pradesh. We may have fallen on difficult times. But I think to ignore us can prove to be a very dangerous mistake. Since everybody realises that, I think we will have a happy and harmonious solution sometime in the near future," he said when asked about the possible SP-BSP alliance.

    "Those who in any manner do not do it will be blamed ultimately by the public, which knows everything. Therefore, it is an obligation on each one of the parties to do so (defeat the BJP)," Singhvi asserted.

    Asked about Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy saying he was merely a 'clerk' and did not have a say in running the state government, Singhvi said the remark might have been made in the heat of the moment and that the two parties were 'happily married'.

    Also Read Mayawati-Akhilesh joint presser tomorrow: Alliance announcement on cards

    On BJP chief Amit Shah's remarks of winning the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the Congress leader said, "These jumlas have become so stereotyped and so repetitive that the party president speaks in almost auto-pilot and no one believes them (rhetoric)."

    On Shah's remarks about formation of 'unholy alliances', Singhvi said it was reflective of the 'very grave frustration and fear and absolute chaos' in the ranks of the BJP.

    He also took a dig at Union minister Piyush Goyal over his remarks against Mallikarjun Kharge, alleging the leader of opposition is habitual to giving dissents.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    congress samajwadi party bsp uttar pradesh 2019 elections

    Story first published: Saturday, January 12, 2019, 0:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue