Verma refuses to take charge as DG fire services, resigns from service

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 11: Alok Verma, who was ousted as CBI chief has refused to take charge as the DG of fire services.

He said that he would have already been superannuated as on July 31 2017, but was serving in a fixed tenure role as the CBI Director, the tenure of which was to come to an end on January 31 2019.

In his letter to the DoPT, he wrote, "it may be noted that the undersigned would have already been superannuated as on July 31 2017 and was only serving the Government as Director, CBI till January 31 2019, as the same was a fixed tenure role. The undersigned (Alok Verma) is no longer Director, CBI and has already crossed his superannuation age for DG Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards. According the undersigned may be deemed as superannuated with effect from today."

Former CBI Chief Alok Verma in a letter to Secy Dept of Personnel and Training:It may be noted that the undersigned would have already superannuated as on July 31, 2017 and was only serving the Government as Director, CBI till January 3, 2019, as the same was a fixed tenure role. pic.twitter.com/iMRxwWOgUl — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2019

Verma who was reinstated by the Supreme Court on Tuesday was ousted by the selection committee by a 2:1 verdict on Thursday. The committee said he "had not acted with the integrity expected of him".

Verma also writes that "natural justice was scuttled and the entire process was turned upside down in ensuring that the undersigned is removed from the post of the Director."