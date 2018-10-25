Verma has controversial past as Commissioner Delhi Police and DG Tihar Prison

New Delhi, Oct 25: Amid crisis between the two top notch officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the government has asked both of them to proceed on leave but as Delhi remembers CBI director Alok Kumar Verma has always been in controversies for some or the other reasons.

He has been in the controversy whether it was the matter of him being Commissioner of the Delhi police or taking up the responsibility of director general of Tihar prison. Several issues were in controversy during his both tenures in Delhi. Verma is one of the senior most Indian Police Service officer of the Union Territory (UT) cadre.

Verma was DG Tihar prison between August 5, 2014 to February 26, 2016 and in the year 2015 during his tenure 17 prisoners died in four months period. Gang war among prisoners in Tihar jail took place during his tenure as DG. The issue of making a tunnel in the prison and incidence of jail break by two dreaded prisoner had also happened during his tenure as DG prison. Special Cell Delhi police had arrested them later.

Verma took over the post of Delhi police commissioner on February 29, 2016 and the news of differences with two senior officers was reported in the media widely. There was a serious argument with the then special commissioner Dharmendra Kumar as telephone bell ranged during one of the meetings. Dharmendra was supposed to be close to former police commissioner B S Bassi.

Similarly Verma too had differences with the so-called super cop of Delhi police Deepak Mishra who was then special commissioner. It is not just this, the entire media system of the Delhi police was changed during his tenure.