Verdict in fodder scam case today: Lalu Prasad Yadav to appear before CBI court in Ranchi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 15: A special CBI Court in Ranchi will prnounce its judgement in Fodder scam case involving RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

He will appear physically before the Special CBI court in the case related to illegal withdrawal of over 139 crore rupees from Doranda Treasury in Jharkhand.

Lalu Prasad has so far been convicted in four out of five cases related to multi-crore fodder scam. This is the last case.

The scam took place when Lalu Prasad was Chief Minister of undivided Bihar.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 9:25 [IST]