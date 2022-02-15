For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Verdict in fodder scam case today: Lalu Prasad Yadav to appear before CBI court in Ranchi
India
New Delhi, Feb 15: A special CBI Court in Ranchi will prnounce its judgement in Fodder scam case involving RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.
He will appear physically before the Special CBI court in the case related to illegal withdrawal of over 139 crore rupees from Doranda Treasury in Jharkhand.
Lalu Prasad has so far been convicted in four out of five cases related to multi-crore fodder scam. This is the last case.
Know all about
Lalu Prasad Yadav
Keep youself updated with latest News, Videos & Photos of your favorite Politician
"Lalu Prasad Yadav"
"Lalu Prasad Yadav"
The scam took place when Lalu Prasad was Chief Minister of undivided Bihar.
Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 9:25 [IST]