YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 IPL Auction 2022 Players List
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Verdict in fodder scam case today: Lalu Prasad Yadav to appear before CBI court in Ranchi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 15: A special CBI Court in Ranchi will prnounce its judgement in Fodder scam case involving RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

    Verdict in fodder scam case today: Lalu Prasad Yadav to appear before CBI court in Ranchi

    He will appear physically before the Special CBI court in the case related to illegal withdrawal of over 139 crore rupees from Doranda Treasury in Jharkhand.

    Lalu Prasad has so far been convicted in four out of five cases related to multi-crore fodder scam. This is the last case.

    Lalu Prasad Yadav
    Know all about
    Lalu Prasad Yadav

    The scam took place when Lalu Prasad was Chief Minister of undivided Bihar.

    More LALU PRASAD YADAV News  

    Read more about:

    lalu prasad yadav fodder scam

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 9:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X