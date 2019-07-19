Verdict in Babri Masjid case involving Advani, MM Joshi must be delivered within 9 months, says SC

New Delhi, July 19: The Supreme Court has reportedly ordered that the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case, involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, L K Advani, M M Joshi and others must be delivered within nine months from today.

The accused, including senior BJP leaders Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh were charged with criminal conspiracy for their alleged role in the demolition in 1992.

According to reports, trial court CBI judge, S K Yadav in Lucknow is hearing the case, and as he is retiring on September 30, 2019. He had earlier written to the apex court stating he will take more time to complete trial in the Babri Masjid case involving the BJP leaders.

Supreme Court also in its order directed the extension of tenure of the Lucknow Trial Court Special CBI Judge, S K Yadav, who is hearing the Ayodhya case, ANI reported.

L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti could get a 5-year jail term if convicted in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

They are being tried under Indian Penal Code offences for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc, imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration and statements conducing to public mischief of the IPC for which the maximum punishment is five years.

Other charges of injuring or defiling place of worship with the intent to insult the religion of any class entails maximum sentence of two years, while for the offence of deliberate and malicious acts intending to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs, carries a maximum penalty of a three-year jail term.

The others in the case who will also face trial are Champat Rai Bansal, Satish Pradhan, Dharam Das, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Mahamadleshwar Jagdish Muni, Ram Bilas Vadanti, Vaikunth Lal Sharma and Satish Chandra Nagar.