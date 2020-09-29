YouTube
    Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for coronavirus, advised home quarantine

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 29: The Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for COVID-19, the Twitter handle of the VP announced on Tuesday, 29 September.

    Venkaiah Naidu

    The Vice President has been advised home quarantine. His wife Usha Naidu has tested negative and is in self-isolation.

    "The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation," tweeted the official account of the Vice President.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 21:47 [IST]
