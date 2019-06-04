  • search
    Venkaiah Naidu seeks Lord Venkateswara's blessings

    By Vishal S
    Tirupati, June 4: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu is in Tirupati today to offer prayers at Lord Venkateswara temple on Tirumala Hill.

    Naidu arrived at Tirupati with his family members last evening on a two-day spiritual visit and stayed at a heavily guarded Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) guest house on the hills.

    On his arrival at the shrine at the crack of dawn, he was accorded a warm welcome. He spent about half an hour in the shrine, temple sources told PTI.

    After offering prayers, the vice president was honoured with a sacred silk cloth and 'prasadam' by the management of the shrine. Later, talking to reporters, he said Lord Venkateswara was his family deity and thus he was named after the Lord.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 12:31 [IST]
