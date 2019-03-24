  • search
    Venkaiah Naidu says Nationalism does not mean Bharat mata ki Jai

    New Delhi, Mar 24: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday asked the youth to strive to build up a New India which will be free of fear, corruption, hunger, discrimination, illiteracy, poverty, caste barriers and urban-rural divide.

    Venkaiah Naidu says Nationalism does not mean Bharat mata ki Jai

    "The overhauling of the education system is long overdue. We must eliminate totally colonial mindset, teach real history, ancient civilisation, culture & heritage and instill values of nationalism among students," Naidu told students of Delhi University who called on him at his residence in national capital.

    Interacting with students of Delhi University at his residence, the Vice President said that it was 'Advantage India now'. With India consistently achieving a growth rate of more than 7 per cent for the past few years, he said that the Indian economy was projected to become the third largest in the coming 10 to 15 years.

    Lok Sabha elections 2019: SP releases candidate list; Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Azamgarh

    "Nationalism does not mean Bharat Mata ki Jai. Sabke liye jai ho, that's patriotism. If you discriminate people on the basis of religion, caste, urban-rural divide then you are not saying Bharat mata ki Jai Ho," he said.

    Observing that India was being recognised and respected for its tremendous growth and age-old civilization values, the Vice President said the adoption of UN resolution declaring June 21 as 'The International Day of Yoga' by 177 countries was a testimony to India's growing influence.

    Naidu also opined considering India's demographic, providing adequate skilling and knowledge to youth can help them become job creators instead of job seekers.

    Sunday, March 24, 2019, 12:33 [IST]
