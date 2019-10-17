  • search
    Vehicles carrying school children exempted from odd-even rule: Kejriwal

    New Delhi, Oct 17: Vehicles carrying school children and two-wheelers will be exempt during the odd-even vehicle scheme that will be implemented from 4th to 15th November 2019.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    Addressing a press conference Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that non-transport four-wheeled vehicles and vehicles from other states entering the national capital will come under the purview of the scheme.

    "The odd-even rule won't apply to the President, Vice President, CJI, Speaker of Lok Sabha and a few other ministers, Delhi CM and ministers will not be exempted," Kejriwal said.

    "Vehicles of Supreme Court Judges, UPSC Chairperson, Cheif Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners, CAG, Dy Chairman Rajya Sabha, Dy Speaker of Lok Sabha, Lt Governor of Delhi, Judges of Delhi High Court, Lokayukta and emergency services will be exempt," he added.

    The scheme will be applicable from 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays. Violating the odd-even scheme will incur a fine of Rs 4000.

    In its previous two versions, in January and April in 2016, holidays were exempted from the odd-even scheme.

    Disabled persons to be exempted from odd-even scheme

    Two-wheelers and female commuters were exempted from the rule. Violations of the rule were punished with a fine of Rs 2,000.

