Sabarimala: Vehicle parking will not be permitted on roadside from Nilackal to Pamba, says Kerala HC

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Kochi, Nov 19: The Kerala High court on Tuesday made it clear that vehicle parking shall not be allowed on the roadside from Nilackal to Pamba during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season as the government informed that light vehicles of 12-seater capacity will ferry devotees till Pamba.

A division bench of Justices C T Ravikumar and N Nagaresh said the police can take appropriate action against unauthorised parking.

The state government informed the court that 12-seater capacity light vehicles can take passengers till Pamba, which is five km from the shrine, and they have to return to Nilackal for parking.

The court also permitted the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation to employ 1386 drivers temporarily from the Public Service Commission list during the Sabarimala season. The order was issued on an application filed by KSRTC seeking permission to appoint experienced drivers for 504 buses during the season.

The court permitted KSRTC to employ drivers from PSC list from November 16, 2019 to January 31, 2020.