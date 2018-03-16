Veerappa Moily tweets on money power in candidate selection

A tweet by senior Congressman, Veerappa Moily has raised eyebrows. While slamming the process in which candidates are selected, he came down heavily on the role of money power in politics.

"INC needs to solve money in politics. We can't afford to have road contractors and their nexus with the state PWD minister determine how candidates are selected for the upcoming assembly elections, Moily tweeted.

Moily who is also the Congress' manifesto committee chairman tagged Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the tweet.

The states PWD minister is H C Mahadevappa, considered to be a close associate of Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah.

Friday, March 16, 2018
