Veer Savarkar's grandson files complaint against Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai, Nov 13: Freedom fighter Veer Savarkar's grandson, Ranjeet Savarkar, on Tuesday, filed a complaint against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly saying that his grandfather had apologised to the British.

The BJP and several other right wing groups see Veer Savarkar as an icon. Savarkar was a staunch proponent of Hindutva during the British rule for which he was imprisoned.

In a complaint filed at Shivaji Park police station in Mumbai, Ranjeet reportedly stated that Rahul Gandhi made a false statement on Veer Savarkar.

Rahul, during a speech in October, said that Veer Savarkar was not 'Veer' (Brave). Rahul alleged that Savarkar had apologised to the British and requested them to release him from prison.

The congress president alleged that Savarkar wrote that he would do anything for them (British).

"I apologise you. I will not indulge in any political activities. Release me from the prison. With folded hands, I will touch your (British) feet. Please release me from the prison," Rahul had said.

Gandhi also said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept the portrait of Veer Savarkar in Parliament....When Britishers were ruling this country, when all the Congress leaders were in prison, Veer Savarkar wrote a letter to the British. He was not veer (gallant)."