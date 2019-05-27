  • search
    Veer Savarkar proposed two-nation-theory, not Jinnah: Chhattisgarh CM

    New Delhi, May 27: In what can spiral out into a major political controversy, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the two-nation theory, which became the basis for India-Pakistan Partition, was first proposed by Hindu Mahasabha leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar or Veer Savarkar, as many of his ardent followers call him.

    Baghel claimed that Savarkar had sown the seed of division of the country which was later implemented by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the late founder of Pakistan.

    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel
    Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

    According to Wikipedia, The two-nation theory is the basis of the creation of Pakistan. It states that Muslims and Hindus are two separate nations by every definition. The two-nation theory was a founding principle of the Pakistan Movement and the partition of India in 1947. The ideology that religion is the determining factor in defining the nationality of Indian Muslims and Hindus was first propagated by people like sir Syed Ahmed Khan and later adopted by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who termed it as the awakening of Muslims for the creation of Pakistan.

    Addressing Congress leaders and workers at a function on Nehru's 55th death anniversary organised at the party's state headquarters 'Rajiv Bhawan' in New Delhi, Baghel paid rich tribute to the first prime minister of the country and gave an account of works done by him.

    "Savarkar, who was a leader of the Hindu Mahasabha, had sown the seed of division of the country which was later implemented by Muhammad Ali Jinnah," he said.

    Baghel claimed efforts are being made to change Jawaharlal Nehru's idea of India and said the first Prime Minister started nuclear and space programmes and oversaw building of world-class institutions.

    [What went wrong for Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh?]

    "Aaj Nehru Ji ke Bharat ko badalne ki koshish ki ja rahi hai. Lagta hai jo neev Nehru Ji ne Bharat nirmaan ke liye dala tha usmein se kuch khisak gaya hai (Today efforts are being made to change Nehru's India. Foundation laid by Nehru is being weakened)," Baghel said.

    Baghel said, "As soon as Nehru ji got the responsibility (of PM), he started AIIMS, nuclear programme, space programme to build the nation.

    "Bhilai Steel Plant set up in our state is an example of his farsightedness to eliminate hunger and unemployment."

    Baghel, who is also state Congress president, said Nehru was a true democrat.

    Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 23:44 [IST]
