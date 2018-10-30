  • search

VC of Bihar-based central university submits resignation: Sources

By Pti
    New Delhi, Oct 30: The vice-chancellor of a Bihar-based central university is believed to have tendered his resignation over allegations of he fudging his academic credentials to get the post.

    Mahatma Gandhi Central University (MGCU), V-C, Arvind Agarwal has been under the government's radar for allegedly giving false information in his application. Sources said Agarwal submitted his resignation to the HRD ministry last week, after he was asked to respond to the allegations.

    Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry officials, however, did not comment on the fate of his resignation. The ministry has received complaints that Agarwal lied about a foreign education to get the job and he did not pursue his Ph.D at a German institute as claimed, and actually got the degree from the University of Rajasthan.

    When contacted, Agarwal refused to comment on the issue. He was appointed as the first VC of MGCU in Motihari by the incumbent government in February 2016 from a panel of three names submitted by the search-cum-selection committee.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    bihar hrd ministry

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 19:20 [IST]
