Vat Purnima Vrat 2018: Significance, puja and muhurat

Married women are observing 'Vat Purnima Vrat' on Wednesday for well-being and long life of their husband.

Vat Purnima Vrat is similar to Vat Savitri Vrat. According to legend great Savitri tricked Lord Yama, the lord of death, and compelled him to return the life of her husband Satyawan. Hence married women observe Vat Savitri Vrat for well-being and long life of husbands. The oldest known version of the story of Savitri and Satyavan is found in Vana Parva ("The Book of the Forest") of the Mahabharata.

According Drik Panchang, Vat Savitri Vrat could be considered as an exception. In Purnimanta calendar Vat Savitri Vrat is observed during Jyeshtha Amavasya which coincides with Shani Jayanti. In Amanta calendar Vat Savitri Vrat, which is also called as Vat Purnima Vrat, is observed during Jyeshtha Purnima. Married women in Maharashtra, Gujarat and southern Indian states observe Vat Savitri Vrat 15 days later than that of North Indian women. But the legend behind observing the fast is same in both calendars.

Purnima Tithi Begins = 08:12 on 27/Jun/2018

Purnima Tithi Ends = 10:22 on 28/Jun/2018

Women tie threads to Banyan tree A married Hindu woman tying thread on the occasion of Vat Savitri Puja in Ahmedabad on Sunday. PTI file photo Significance of Banyan tree Banyan tree represents ‘Trimurtis' - Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. Further elaborated as - Brahma the root, Vishnu the stem and Shiva the rest of the tree. The entire tree symbolizes ‘Savitri'. Women fast for the whole day In the present day, women dress in fine sarees and jewelry, and their day begins with the offering of any five fruits and a coconut. Each woman winds white thread around a banyan tree seven times as a reminder of their husbands. They fast for the whole day. Girls wear yellow robes On this day, married women and young girls wear yellow robes and pray to Hindu goddesses for long lives for their husbands. Girls start this practice at a very young age; they wear a yellow robe on this day from the time they are a year old so they will find a good husband in future.

