Vasundhara Raje's warm hug to nephew Jyotiraditya steals the show

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Jaipur, Dec 18: The picture of outgoing chief minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje warmly greeting her nephew Jyotiraditya Scindia setting aside their vast political divide attracted a lot of eyeballs during oath taking ceremony of Ahok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot on Monday.

Aunt Vasundhara Raje was in head-to-toe saffron while the nephew Jyotiraditya was in a white kurta and navy blue jacket. Vasundhara Raje is the sister of Jyotiraditya Scindia's father Madhavrao Scindia, who died in a plane crash in 2001. In 1984, Raje entered the Indian political system. Initially, she was made a Member of the National Executive of the newly formed Bharatiya Janata party (BJP).

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel waives farm loans, orders SIT probe into Bastar massacre

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot took oath as the Rajasthan chief minister in the outdoor venue of Jaipur's Albert Hall. Sachin Pilot was sworn in as his deputy. Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who attended the Rajasthan swearing-in. This is the third time Gehlot has become the Rajasthan chief minister, with earlier stints in 1998-2003 and 2008-2013. Governor Kalyan Singh administered the oath to Gehlot and Pilot.

Vasundhara Raje greets Jyotiraditya Scindia Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje greets Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia during the swearing-in ceremony, at Albert Hall in Jaipur, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. PTI Photo Vasundhara Raje and Sachin Pilot Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje greets the state's new Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot the during the swearing-in ceremony, at Albert Hall in Jaipur, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. PTI Photo Ashok Gehlot greeted by Vasundhara Raje New Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is greeted by former chief minister Vasundhara Raje after the swearing-in ceremony, at Albert Hall in Jaipur, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. PTI Photo Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje greets Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the swearing-in ceremony of the Ashok Gehlot government, at Albert Hall in Jaipur, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. PTI Photo