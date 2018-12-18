Vasundhara Raje's warm hug to nephew Jyotiraditya steals the show

  • search
    Jaipur, Dec 18: The picture of outgoing chief minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje warmly greeting her nephew Jyotiraditya Scindia setting aside their vast political divide attracted a lot of eyeballs during oath taking ceremony of Ahok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot on Monday.

    Aunt Vasundhara Raje was in head-to-toe saffron while the nephew Jyotiraditya was in a white kurta and navy blue jacket. Vasundhara Raje is the sister of Jyotiraditya Scindia's father Madhavrao Scindia, who died in a plane crash in 2001. In 1984, Raje entered the Indian political system. Initially, she was made a Member of the National Executive of the newly formed Bharatiya Janata party (BJP).

    Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot took oath as the Rajasthan chief minister in the outdoor venue of Jaipur's Albert Hall. Sachin Pilot was sworn in as his deputy. Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who attended the Rajasthan swearing-in. This is the third time Gehlot has become the Rajasthan chief minister, with earlier stints in 1998-2003 and 2008-2013. Governor Kalyan Singh administered the oath to Gehlot and Pilot.

    Vasundhara Raje greets Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje greets Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia during the swearing-in ceremony, at Albert Hall in Jaipur, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. PTI Photo

    Vasundhara Raje and Sachin Pilot

    Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje greets the state's new Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot the during the swearing-in ceremony, at Albert Hall in Jaipur, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. PTI Photo

    Ashok Gehlot greeted by Vasundhara Raje

    New Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is greeted by former chief minister Vasundhara Raje after the swearing-in ceremony, at Albert Hall in Jaipur, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. PTI Photo

    Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

    Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje greets Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the swearing-in ceremony of the Ashok Gehlot government, at Albert Hall in Jaipur, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. PTI Photo

