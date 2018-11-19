Vasundhara Raje prevails upon central leaders to get ticket for Yunush Khan from Tonk

New Delhi, Nov 19: Despite the central Bharaiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) wanting to play Hindutva card in the Rajasthan Assembly on the lines of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, but Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje prevailed over the high command to get ticket for his favourite minister Yunus Khan from Tonk.

Cabinet minister in the Rajasthan government Yunush Khan has already filed his nomination from the Muslim dominated Tonk constituency against state Congress president Sachin Pilot. The last moment change is an attempt to confine Pilot to the Tonk Assembly seat for maximum period as the Congress fielded Manvendra Singh against chief minister Vasundhara Raje to do the same with her. Manvendra Singh attacked Raje by calling her outsider for being born in Madhya Pradesh and just married in Rajasthan.

After a long deliberations, Khan was finally declared candidate of the party from the Tonk constituency. The BJP has already declared ticket to Ajit Mehta and he had filed his nomination as well but now Khan has been made candidate in place of Mehta. Sources said that the BJP president Amit Shah and the RSS was in favour of not fielding any Muslim candidate from Rajasthan and due to this sitting MLA from Makrana Habiburahman's ticket was also denied. But the CM's firm resolve to get ticket to Khan and the high had to give in to demand of the CM.

Actually the minister wanted ticket from Didwana constituency but party leadership dis not agree to it till the last moment. The party has declared six names in which Didwana seat on which Yunus Khan was demanding ticket was also included. But the meeting of election committee was convened late night to discuss the Didwana seat. Sources said that Yunush Khan was informed at 1 AM in the night to go to Tonk to file his nomination in the morning. Tonk BJP president Ganesh Mahur has been informed by the state BJP office in this regard.