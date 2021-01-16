Varun Dhawan getting married to childhood bae Natasha Dalal on this day

First look of 'Ashwatthama' out, Vicky Kaushal says exploring new technology

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Mumbai, Jan 16: Actor Varun Dhawan is all set to marry his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal next weekend in the picturesque location of Alibaug.

The couple has finally decided to take the plunge in a beach wedding and the preparations have begun.

The two lovers have invited their Bollywood friends and colleagues to the wedding and their pre-wedding functions will also see a gamut of celebrities.

Around 200 guests are expected to bless the couple.

Most recently Varun himself has said that if the pandemic subsides and things are in a better position, he will tie the knot this year.

According to the sources, Varun and Natasha will be getting married in Alibaug.

As per report in Bollywood Hungama, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will have a 5-day wedding starting from January 22 to January 26.

The couple will first celebrate their Sangeet which will have performances by Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Shashank Khaitan, Janvhi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Jackky Baghnani, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and Kiara Advani.