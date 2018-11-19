  • search

Varavara Rao unwell, taken to hospital in Pune

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Pune, Nov 19: Activist P Varavara Rao, who was arrested and sent to police custody till November 26 in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case on Sunday (November 18), is reportedly unwell and has been taken a hospital in Pune.

    Varavara Rao unwell, taken to hospital in Pune
    Activist P Varavara Rao

    Rao was taken to Sassoon hospital in Pune after he complained of difficulties in breathing, said reports.

    Also Read | Urban naxals: How Dalits were mobilised, misled to destroy democracy

    Rao was under the extended house arrest granted by the Hyderabad High Court in the Elgaar Parishad case. However, his house-arrest ended on Saturday, following which he was arrested by the Pune Police from his residence in Telangana's capital Hyderabad.

    Rao had been arrested in August after a raid at his home and the houses of his family members and friends, including a journalist, by the Pune Police. Nine activists across the country had been raided by the Pune Police for alleged Maoist links; five of them were arrested, including Varavara Rao.

    Also Read | Bhima Koregaon case: Activist Varavara Rao arrested for alleged link to Maoist plot

    According to the police, Rao is allegedly connected with the Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF), which has been declared unlawful in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Telangana for allegedly being a front of the CPI (Maoist). Rao was arrested for his alleged involvement in a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Read more about:

    bhima koregaon case varavara rao pune

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 13:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 19, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue