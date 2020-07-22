Varavara Rao taking undue advantage of pandemic to seek bail: NIA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 22: Elgar Parishad case accused Varavara Rao is taking undue advantage of the pandemic and his age in a bid to seek bail, the National Investigation Agency has told the Bombay High Court.

The affidavit was filed in the High Court through Vikram Khalate, Superintendent of Police, NIA head office, Mumbai branch, opposing Rao's bail plea. Rao had undergone a swab test on July 14 and was confirmed positive on July 16.

Family seeks clarity on Varavara Rao s health condition; wants to be with him

Under the garb of the current situation on account of the global pandemic COVID-19 and his old age, he is trying to take undue benefit of the aforesaid situation in seeking bail on grounds mentioned in his application.

The prison authorities have responded timely and provided necessary medical held to the accused Rao. He was admitted to J J Hospital for the complaint of giddiness on May 28 and after medical treatment, he was discharged on June 1 and was found asymptomatic and haemodynamically stable, the NIA also said.

The report submitted by the hospital did not suggest he is suffering from any such ailment which necessitates that he immediately obtain treatment in a multi speciality hospital, the affidavit filed by the NIA on July 16 also stated.

"Thus, it is clear that the pleading with regard to medical conditions of petitioner is merely a ruse to obtain an order of interim relief which is not available to petitioner otherwise on the merits of the case," the NIA also said. The court said it would not pass orders on the merits of the bail plea at this stage and would hear Rao on Thursday.