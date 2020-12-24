'Varasat’ campaign of Yogi government an instant hit, over 1.35 Lakh applications received in the first 8 days

It is not easy to shift Film City from Mumbai: Sanjay Raut on Yogi Adityanath's visit to city

Lucknow, 24 December: The succession of land and property (Varasat) campaign of the Yogi government has proved to be an instant hit with the rural population as over 1.35 Lakh applications have been received so far in the first eight days.

It is to be mentioned that Varasat campaign began on December 15 and will continue till February 15, 2021 and it aims to end to the long pending land disputes specially in the rural areas and will also put a check on land mafias who generally target disputed land especially in the rural areas.

The drive will also put a check on the irresponsible behaviour of the 'Lekhpals' who generally do not take interest into land related matters and are ignorant towards land disputes

It is also to be mentioned that on every 'Tehsil Divas' most of the complaints are cases related to land disputes and in the police stations also most of the cases and complaints in the rural areas are related to land disputes.

"Out of the total 1,08,920 revenue villages, revenue officials have already visited 51,804 villages and have gone through the land records (Khatauni). As many as 1,35,686 applications related to natural succession ( varasat) of lands and properties have also been received", a revenue department official informed.

In the campaign, the date of receiving applications is from December 15 to December 30 and a provision has been made to examine and report the cases received by the concerned Lekhpal from December 31 to January 15, 2021. From January 16 to January 31, 2021, the revenue inspector will arrange a meeting of the village revenue committee to organise and pass the orders.

For any kind of information, the applicant can contact the helpline number 0522-2620477 or the chief minister helpline number 1076 and can also sent a mail to abhiyanvarasat@gmail.com.

CM Yogi Adityanath has also directed all the district magistrates to register all the applications online and the meeting of the village revenue committee should be widely publicised so that maximum participation can be ensured.