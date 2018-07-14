Varanasi's soul will be ancient, but body will be modern: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, Varanasi's soul will be ancient but its body will be modern. He credited the Uttar Pradesh government for the development of Varanasi.

PM said, "During previous governments, there was no development in Varanasi, development projects were stalled. But when the people voted for us and chose BJP govt for Lucknow, the region started moving forward on the path to development."

"A new Varanasi is being built for New India, its soul will be ancient but its body will be modern. There will be culture and traditions in every corner of it but the facilities provided to it will be 'smart'," he said.

He further said that so far more than 200 projects of Rs 21,000 Crore have been approved to keep river Ganga clean and see that the waste of the cities is not dumped in the river.

About experiences of PM of Japan and President of France during their visit to Japan, PM said, " Whenever I meet the PM of Japan, I see that he always recounts his experience in Varanasi to any Indian who meets him. The way you welcomed the President of France...they still praise it. That is the culture of Varanasi, that is the love of Varanasi."