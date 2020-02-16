Varanasi rickshaw puller is all smiles after receiving congratulatory letter from PM Modi

  • search
    Varanasi, Feb 16: A rickshaw puller in an Uttar Pradesh village who invitted Narendra Modi to attend his daughter's wedding was overjoyed after recieving a congratulatory message by the Prime Minister.

    Mangal Kewat, a resident of Domri village, had sent the wedding invitation to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Delhi.

    Kewat in his letter urged Modi to visit them for his daughter's wedding which was scheduled on February 12.

    PM Modi in Varanasi, to unveil 63-ft tall statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya

    Although the PM didn't attend the wedding, he, in turn, sent a letter to Kewat, congratulating him on his daughter's wedding, ANI reported. Modi also conveyed his blessings to her and the family.

    Kewat received the letter on the day of his daughter wedding.

    "I never expected a response but now that we have got his letter, we are overjoyed. I have shown the letter to all the guests at my daughter's wedding," Kewat told ANI on Saturday.

      Kevat, a staunch devotee of the Ganga, spends a part of his earnings to offer prayers to the river. He is also is an active participant in the Swachh Bharat campaign.

      He was enrolled as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party by the Prime Minister during the BJP's membership campaign.

      Kewat's wife further said that the family wanted to meet the Prime Minister, who is scheduled to arrive in Uttar Pradesh soon.

