Varanasi can lead as an example in making India self-reliant: PM Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday showered praise on the people of his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi.

He said that the display of enthusiasm and hope by the people is inspiring. I take inspiration from all of you to work more. I seek your blessings, the PM also said while interacting with the representatives of Varanasi based NGOs today.

These representatives provided the people with ration kits and food packets amid the lockdown. Kashi is full of hope and enthusiasm amidst this crisis, the PM said at the event attended via video conferencing. Kashi gives pace to the world and coronavirus is nothing in front it. He also said that with proper support, Varanasi can emerge as the leading export hub. It can lead as an example in making India self-reliant.

He further hailed the COVID-19 warriors across the country and said that in situation doing voluntary service is a new form of service.

At the event, PM Modi was briefed about the various steps and measures that the NGOs had taken. A release from the PMO had earlier stated that over 100 organisations in Varanasi distributed almost 20 lakh food packets and 2 lakh dry ration kits via food cell of district administration through individual efforts.