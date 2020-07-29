Varalakshmi Vratham 2020 date, significance, puja vidhi : All you need to know about Varalaxmi Vrat

History

In the Magadha of yore, there lived a woman called Charumathi in a town named Kundinyapura (now in Amravati district in Maharashtra). The prosperous town was the home of Charumathi and her husband. Impressed by her devotion to her family, the Goddess Mahalakshmi appeared in her dream and asked her to worship Varalakshmi (Vara = boon, Lakshmi = goddess of wealth) and seek to fulfill her wishes. Varalakshmi is yet another form of Lord Vishnu's consort, Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. The prayer/worship was prescribed to be offered on the Friday of Shravana month preceding the night of the full moon.

When Charumathi explained her dream to her family, they encouraged her to perform the pooja. Many other women of the village joined her in performing the pooja in a traditional way and offered many sweets to the Goddess Varalakshmi, along with sacred chants.

Here are the muhurta timings for Varalakshmi Vrata:

Varalakshmi Vratam on Friday, July 31, 2020

Simha Lagna Puja Muhurat (morning) - 07:15 AM to 09:18 AM

Duration - 02 Hours 03 Mins

Vrishchika Lagna Puja Muhurat (afternoon) - 01:26 PM to 03:38 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 12 Mins

Kumbha Lagna Puja Muhurat (evening) - 07:39 PM to 09:21 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 42 Mins

Vrishabha Lagna Puja Muhurat (midnight) - 12:48 AM to 02:51 AM, Aug 01

Duration - 02 Hours 02 Mins

How is it celebrated:

Varamahalakshmi Vrata is performed by a married woman (sumangalis) for the well being of all their family members, especially the husband, to get progeny etc. It is believed that worshipping the Goddess Varalakshmi on this day is equivalent to worshipping Ashtalakshmi - the eight goddesses of Wealth, Earth, Wisdom, Love, Fame, Peace, Contentment, and Strength. Due to the rising popularity of this holy day in some states, it is now being declared as an optional official holiday in India.

Varalakshmi Vratam is very popular fasting and Puja day in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Significance

The importance or significance of the Varalakshmi Vrata was narrated by Lord Shiva to Goddess Parvathi in Skanda Purana. Those who perform this Vratam will be blessed with Dhana (food), Dhanya (food), Aayu (Long life), Aarogya (health), Aishwarya (wealth), Santanana (progeny) and Soubhagya (long life of husband).

What do they eat on this day:

The months of July and August are very auspicious for the Hindus all over India, and while the Southern part of India celebrates the Varamahalakshmi Festival, the other parts of India celebrate other festivals during this time.

In South India, savouries like obattu, kosumbari, puliyogare, huli anna, hesaru bele payasa are made on this festival. In the evening women visit other houses and exchange sweets and offerings.