#Vanitha: Most controversial contestant of Tamil BB3, see what Twitterati say

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Chennai, Sep 03: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 hosted by superstar Kamal Haasan the fans can see experts participating in street play and Villu Paatu. Amid this, the contestants want actress Vanitha Vijayakumar and Kavin Raj out of the BB house. Vanitha Vijayakumar, one of the controversial contestants grabbed a lot of attention since day one of the show. Vanitha got evicted over the weekend.

The host megastar Kamal Haasan said the contestants to vote for the eviction process. Most of the BBT 3 contestants vote for Vanitha and Kavin Raj to be evicted from the show. Vanitha turned out to be the guest and to please her during the task period, housemates had to clean, cook and do chores for her. In her second entry into the show this season, Vanitha has been turning the housemates against each other.

Actress Vanitha Vijayakumar has appeared in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films. A well-known face of the South film industry. Vanitha made her acting debut opposite Vijay in Chandralekha.

Vanitha appeared in the Tamil reality television show Bigg Boss Tamil 3 on Star Vijay recently and soon grabbed the attention with a lot of controversies. She was the second contestant to be eliminated from the show.

Bengaluru man in astronaut suit walks on city pothholes, viral video

Although she is evicted from the house but Twitterati has raised a storm on social media for Vanitha. Mixed reviews started coming up on Twitter, people who like Vanitha are sad for her eviction from the show and people who dislike criticized her.

Here are some of those tweets:

biggboss pushing #Vanitha inside to send Vijayakumar inside ??? for freeze task. Nonsense



cmon again deivangal song ? #BiggBossTamil3 cheappolitics cheated people — Salman🔱BB3 Analyst (@Salmancaprico) August 30, 2019

#Vanitha you lost your home, you lost your married home and finally you gone loose bigboss house too so you are unfit to stay at home go to some forest that will be the right place for you . pic.twitter.com/gJ7IyLNhrm — arogyanand (@arogyanand) September 2, 2019

Kamal is afraid of asking tough questions to #Cheran

and #vanitha.

But he seems to target #Kavin

and #losliya. @vijaytelevision

does all the promos whole week with #kavin and #losliya but target them in weekend . Seems to me very unfair. #BiggBossTamil3 — Tamil Indian (@iamtamil81) September 2, 2019

Crying while leave house in weekends is totally different from crying while nominations



This is the reason #Vanitha felt, even me too,

This is just game show, this gang will continue their Friendship outside right ??



Why this drama then.#OpenTheDoorForKavin #BiggBossTamil3 — SatyaNarayana Perapu (@Satya_perapu) September 3, 2019

I'm sure the audience are very clear in what they see. Neither #Vanitha nor #Kavin can decide or influence the audience. All eliminations this season are the best example of the clarity that the audience have. Hope you get my point, sis. ✌ — Rajaram (@rajaram1891) September 3, 2019

#Vanitha spoke reality abt getting 2nd chance, her confidence and being real irrespective of ppl like her or not. Started liking #Vanitha, Bold women #SingleParent👍 #BiggBossTamil3 — Anjana (@anjanaanju195) August 31, 2019