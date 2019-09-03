  • search
    #Vanitha: Most controversial contestant of Tamil BB3, see what Twitterati has to say

    Chennai, Sep 03: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 hosted by superstar Kamal Haasan the fans can see experts participating in street play and Villu Paatu. Amid this, the contestants want actress Vanitha Vijayakumar and Kavin Raj out of the BB house. Vanitha Vijayakumar, one of the controversial contestants grabbed a lot of attention since day one of the show. Vanitha got evicted over the weekend.

    Actress Vanitha Vijayakumar in Tamil Big Boss 3
    The host megastar Kamal Haasan said the contestants to vote for the eviction process. Most of the BBT 3 contestants vote for Vanitha and Kavin Raj to be evicted from the show. Vanitha turned out to be the guest and to please her during the task period, housemates had to clean, cook and do chores for her. In her second entry into the show this season, Vanitha has been turning the housemates against each other.

    Actress Vanitha Vijayakumar has appeared in Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films. A well-known face of the South film industry. Vanitha made her acting debut opposite Vijay in Chandralekha.

    Vanitha appeared in the Tamil reality television show Bigg Boss Tamil 3 on Star Vijay recently and soon grabbed the attention with a lot of controversies. She was the second contestant to be eliminated from the show.

    Although she is evicted from the house but Twitterati has raised a storm on social media for Vanitha. Mixed reviews started coming up on Twitter, people who like Vanitha are sad for her eviction from the show and people who dislike criticized her.

    Here are some of those tweets:

