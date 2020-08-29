Vande Bharat Mission Phase 6 to begin from September 1: Full details here

New Delhi, Aug 29: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said the phase 6 of the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indians stranded abroad due to COVID-19 pandemic will begin on September 1 till October.

Speaking on the Vande Bharat Mission's Phase 5, Anurag Srivastava, MEA Spokesperson, said the phase will culminate on August 31.

"Phase 6 of Vande Bharat Mission scheduled to begin on September 1, based on an assessment of demand by our missions abroad, flights are being rescheduled by Air India group and private carriers," Mr Srivastava said at the weekly virtual briefing.

Where to get Vande Bharat Mission Phase 6 flight schedule:

To know the flight schedule, go to the official website of the ministry of external affairs

Then from home page go to the "COVID-19 Updates" option from the menu bar

Click 'VANDE BHARAT MISSION - LIST OF FLIGHTS' option

Flight schedule list will appear on the screen

Registration details in Vande Bharat Mission

To register yourself for the evacuation flights you will need to follow this:

Go to the official website of COVID 19 evacuation flight.

As soon as you will click on the Direct link, a new web page will be displayed on your screen.

On the registration page, you will have to enter personal details and the details of your residences

Click on submit

If you are not able to book a flight through Air India website you can call on these call centre numbers for booking 1860-233-1407 / 0124-264-1407 /020-2623-1407.

The bubble arrangements will continue as per schedule in the next phase," according to reports.

India has so far established air bubbles arrangements with the US, UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar, and the Maldives.

Anurag Srivastava further said, "During the Phase 5 of Vande Bharat Mission, which will end on August 31, 900 international flights have been operated from around 22 countries reaching 23 airports across India. More than 12 lakh stranded Indians have been repatriated by different modes under mission till August 26."