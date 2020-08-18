Vande Bharat Mission phase 6 all set to begin from September 1, 2020 until October 24

New Delhi, Aug 18: India has announced the sixth phase of Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) is all set to begin from September 1, 2020. This phase will be carried out until October 24, 2020.

Taking to Twitter, Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that more destinations will be added under this phase of Vande Bharat Mission.

In a tweet, Puri said, "More flights and destinations being added to VBM to further widen the geographic reach of the mission in its current phase and in phase six from September 1 to October 24. Our endeavour is to reach out to every stranded and distressed Indian citizen around the world."

Under this new schedule, Air India will operate over 145 flights between India and the US. Delhi-New York, Mumbai-Newark, Delhi-Washington DC, Delhi-Chicago and Delhi-San Francisco are few sectors covered.

Bookings for these flights can be made through Air India website, booking offices and authorised travel agents. Over one million stranded nationals have returned through various modes under VBM.