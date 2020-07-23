Vande Bharat Mission phase 5: Full list of Flights schedule, registration link, fares

New Delhi, July 23: The Centre started the 'Vande Bharat Mission' to help those stranded passengers due to coronavirus pandemic reach their destinations via international repatriation flights.

Though Vande Bharat Mission phase five has not been announced yet, it has been hinted that the Air India-driven rescue mission will continue in some form or the other in the coming months.

Currently, India is in its fourth phase of Vande Bharat Mission.

From July 3, the fourth phase of Vande Bharat Mission begins serving as a significant precursor to the resumption of the regular passenger flights that may take time to begin in its earlier form but may commence soon in the form of an extension of the present Vande Bharat Mission.

The mission began on May 6. Over 4.75 lakh Indians have returned to India from abroad since then. To keep up with the demands, the mission has been extended. Phase two and phase three saw equal enthusiasm.

Commenting on the repatriation drive, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "As phase 4 of VBM soars smoothly, more than 730k citizens have been evacuated through various means from around the world and more than 96k have flown out. We will reach out to every stranded citizen. No Indian will be left behind."

As on July 15, India has brought back 6,87,467 Indians under Vande Bharat Mission which includes 2,15,495 by national carrier Air India. Phase 4 of Vande Bharat Mission is underway with private airlines also participating in this mission to bring back stranded Indians from other parts of the world. So far, 12,258 Indians have been brought back by private airlines in India.

''1,01,014 nationals have returned from Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh by land borders. The number of returnees by Indian naval ships from Maldives, Sri Lanka and Iran stands at 3,789," the MEA spokesperson said.

Where to get Vande Bharat Mission Phase 5 flight schedule:

To know the flight schedule, go to the official website of the ministry of external affairs

Then from home page go to the "COVID-19 Updates" option from the menu bar

Click 'VANDE BHARAT MISSION - LIST OF FLIGHTS' option

Flight schedule list will appear on the screen

Registration details in Vande Bharat Mission

To register yourself for the evacuation flights you will need to follow this:

Go to the official website of COVID 19 evacuation flight.

As soon as you will click on the Direct link, a new web page will be displayed on your screen.

On the registration page, you will have to enter personal details and the details of your residences

Click on submit

Helpline

If you are not able to book a flight through Air India website you can call on these call centre numbers for booking 1860-233-1407 / 0124-264-1407 /020-2623-1407.