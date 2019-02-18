  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 18: Newly inaugurated India's first semi-high speed self-propelled train, the Vande Bharat Express, turned into a disappointment for its passengers as it reached 1 hour 20 minutes later than its designated time to its destination on its day-1 of commercial run.

    The Vande Bharat Express, was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week from the New Delhi Railway Station. The train which covers a distance between Delhi and Varanasi was inaugurated to be known for its high-speed. However, the train reached around 1 hour late to its Cantt station.

    Vande Bharat Express runs 1 hour 20 mins late on Day 1, more train sets to be manufactured

    Speaking on the same, Northern Railway area officer from Lucknow-Varanasi division Siddharth Verma said that the train got delayed because of fogging on the route.

    Also Read | Delhi: Vande Bharat Express begins first commercial run, Tickets sold out for next 2 weeks

    Even the passengers who got late for their various chores expressed disappointment and said that "The train should not have been late, hope the issue is fixed in the future."

    Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Railways, Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli which has been a shining example of 'Make in India', will manufacture more Vande Bharat Express train sets in the coming months. In future, coaches for Bullet Train can also be built in MCF if all requirements are met.

    The Vande Bharat Express has 16 air-conditioned coaches. The total seating capacity of the train is 1,128 passengers. All the coaches are equipped with automatic doors, GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board free hotspot WiFi for entertainment purposes. All toilets are bio-vacuum type with special toilets for differently abled people.

    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 13:07 [IST]
