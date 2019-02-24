Vande Bharat Express hit by flying ballast; driver’s windscreen damaged

New Delhi, Feb 24: India's fastest train, Vande Bharat Express on Saturday suffered damages after it was hit by a flying ballast. Some windows and the main driver's screen were also broken as a shower of ballast came flying towards the train when the Dibrugarh Rajdhani crossing on the adjoining line had a cattle run over.

As per the CPRO of Northern Railways, a shower of ballast came flying towards Vande Bharat Express when Dibrugarh Rajdhani crossing on the adjoining line had a cattle run over. The stone chunks hit the driver's windscreen and one each side outer glasses of windows of coach numbers C4, C6, C7, C8, C13 and two glass panes of C12, causing damage.

The semi-high speed train was flagged off from New Delhi Railway Station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, while commercial operations began on February 17. A day ahead of the commencement of operations, the return journey of Vande Bharat Express was disrupted for over an hour.