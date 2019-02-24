  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vande Bharat Express hit by flying ballast; driver’s windscreen damaged

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 24: India's fastest train, Vande Bharat Express on Saturday suffered damages after it was hit by a flying ballast. Some windows and the main driver's screen were also broken as a shower of ballast came flying towards the train when the Dibrugarh Rajdhani crossing on the adjoining line had a cattle run over.

    Vande Bharat Express hit by flying ballast; driver’s windscreen damaged

    As per the CPRO of Northern Railways, a shower of ballast came flying towards Vande Bharat Express when Dibrugarh Rajdhani crossing on the adjoining line had a cattle run over. The stone chunks hit the driver's windscreen and one each side outer glasses of windows of coach numbers C4, C6, C7, C8, C13 and two glass panes of C12, causing damage.

    Also Read | After being hit by stones, Vande Bharat runs into motorcycle

    The semi-high speed train was flagged off from New Delhi Railway Station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, while commercial operations began on February 17. A day ahead of the commencement of operations, the return journey of Vande Bharat Express was disrupted for over an hour.

    Read more about:

    train 18 indian railways

    Story first published: Sunday, February 24, 2019, 11:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue