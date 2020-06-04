Vande Bharat: Air India to open bookings on June 5 for destinations in US, Canada

New Delhi, June 04: Air India has announced that it would open bookings on June 5 for 75 additional flights to destinations in the United States and Canada.

These bookings are open for flights between June 9 and 30 and this is being done under the Vande Bharat mission.

These destinations would include, New York, Newark, Washington, Vancouver and Toronto.

Those who wish to travel to US and Canada and fulfilling required entry conditions can book themselves on these outbound flights.

On Wednesday, Civil Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri said that 2,716 people had returned from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Muscat, Moscow, Jeddah and Kiev. The mission has been further ramped up with the announcement of phase 3 between June 9 and 30, the Minister said in a tweet, while adding that Indians continue to. Return home on Vande Bharat flights from different parts of the world.