Valued at Rs 6,68,57,50,975, Chandrababu Naidu is Andhra’s third richest candidate

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 10: The richest candidate contesting the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections is Krishnaiah Bollineni and he is worth Rs 689 crore.

Contesting on a TDP ticket from Atmakur, Bollineni has declared movable assets to the tune of Rs 6,56,25,68,895 and immovable property worth Rs 33,42,04,443. His total assets are worth Rs 6,89,67,73,338 says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Lok Sabha elections: Chandrababu Naidu should be PM, says Deve Gowda

Second on this list is Ponguru Narayana, who is worth Rs 668 crore. Contesting on a TDP ticket from Nellore city, he has declared movable and immovable assets to the tune of Rs 2,17,15,50,003 and Rs 4,51,46,48,000 respectively. His total assets are worth Rs 6,68,61,98,003.

Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh is contesting from Kuppam. His movable assets are worth Rs 5,74,31,55,501, while the immovable assets are valued at Rs 94,25,95,474. The total assets of the TDP boss stands at Rs Rs 668 crore (6,68,57,50,975).