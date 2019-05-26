  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Valued at Rs 6,60,19,46,757 Kamal Nath’s son Nakul is richest MP

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 26: Valued at Rs 6,60,19,46,757, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's son, Nakul Nath is the richest MP in the 17th Lok Sabha.

    Nakul Nath, who won the elections from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh has declared moveable assets worth Rs 6,18,41,72,757. His immovable assets are valued at Rs 41,77,74,000 says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    Valued at Rs 6,60,19,46,757 Kamal Nath’s son Nakul is richest MP

    Second on the list is Vasanthakumar H of the Congress, who won the elections from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. His moveable assets are valued at Rs 2,30,49,30,444 and moveable assets at Rs 1,87,00,00,000. His total assets are worth Rs 4,17,49,30,444.

    Congress factionalism behind raids against Kamal Nath aides?

    Third on this list is D K Suresh of the Congress, who won the elections from the Bangalore Rural constituency in Karnataka. His total assets are worth Rs 3,05,59,16,927. His moveable and immoveable assets are valued at Rs 33,30,03,790 and Rs 3,05,59,16,927 respectively.

    Out of the 539 Winners analysed, 475 (88%) are crorepatis. Out of 542 Winners analysed during Lok Sabha 2014 elections, 443 (82%) Winners were crorepatis. Out of 543 Winners analysed during Lok Sabha 2009 elections, 315(58%) Winners were crorepatis.

    Out of 301 Winners from BJP, 43 (84%) out of 51 Winners from INC, 22 (96%) out of 23 Winners from DMK, 20(91%) out of 22 Winners fielded by AITC, 19(86%) out of 22 Winners fielded by YSRCP, and 18(100%) Winners from SHS have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

    The average of assets per Winner in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is Rs 20.93 Crore.

    Among major parties, the average assets per Winner for 301 BJP Winners is Rs 14.52 Crores, 51 INC Winners have average assets of Rs 38.71 Crores, 23 DMK Winners have average assets worth Rs 24.51 Crores, 22 YSRCP Winners have average assets worth Rs 54.85 Crore, and 22 AITC Winners have average assets of Rs. 6.15 crores.

    lok-sabha-home

    More ASSOCIATION FOR DEMOCRATIC REFORMS News

    Read more about:

    association for democratic reforms madhya pradesh congress lok sabha elections 2019 kamal nath

    Story first published: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 8:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue