Valued at Rs 6,18,41,72,757 Kamal Nath’s son is richest candidate in 4th phase of LS polls

    New Delhi, Apr 24: Valued at Rs 660 crore, Nakul Nath, son of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Kamal Nath is the richest candidate contesting the 4th phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

    A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that Nakul Nath contesting from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh on a Congress ticket is worth Rs 6,60,19,46,757. His movable assets are worth Rs 6,18,41,72,757, while the immovable assets are valued at Rs 41,77,74,000.

    Nakul Nath, son of CM Kamal Nath. Courtesy: @NakulKNath

    Second on the list is Sanjay Sushil Bhosale contesting from Mumbai South Central on a Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi ticket is worth Rs 125 crore. His movable assets are valued at Rs 4,37,62,003. His immovable assets are valued at Rs 1,20,68,62,305, while the total assets are worth Rs 1,25,06,24,308.

    Other details:

    There are 306(33 per cent) candidates who have assets worth Rs. 1 crore. Among the major parties 50(88 per cent) out of 57 candidates from INC, 50(88 per cent) out of 57 candidates from BJP, 20(37 per cent) out of 54 candidates from BSP, 13(62 per cent) out of 21 candidates from SHS and 8(80 per cent) out of 10 candidates from SP have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

    For 4th phase of LS polls, 287 candidates in age group of 245 to 40 years

    The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase 4 election is Rs. 4.53 crores.

    Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 57 BJP candidates is Rs. 13.63 crores, 57 INC candidates is Rs 29.03 crores, 54 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 2.69 crores, and 21 SHS candidates have average assets of Rs 17.85 crores.

