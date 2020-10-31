5 facts you should know about Chhatrapati Shivaji, the bravest Maratha ever

Valmiki Jayanti 2020: Puja timings, history, and importance

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Oct 31: Valmiki Jayanti is being celebrated across India on Saturday on the birth anniversary of the famous sage Maharishi Valmiki, who composed the epic, Ramayana in Sanskrit and first-ever Sanskrit shlokas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of the nation on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. In his wishes, PM Modi said that the ideals of Maharishi Valmiki based on social harmony, equality and justice will continue to inspire the countrymen.

Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated on the full moon night or Purnima of the Ashwin month. He is referred to as 'Adi Kavi' which translates to the first poet of Sanskrit language.

The day is also known as Pragat Diwas, people worship the poet by reciting verses of Ramayana at Valmiki temples across the country.

One of the most famous temples dedicated to the sage is in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai. It is believed that the temple, which is 1,300 years old, was the place where Valmiki rested after writing Ramayana that contains 24,000 shlokas and 7 cantos.

It is believed that when Ram banished Sita after people questioned her 'purity', Valmiki rescued her and provided shelter.

On this day, followers of the Valmiki sect carry out Shobha Yatras or processions and sing devotional songs and bhajan.

However, due to the novel coronavirus restrictions, the celebrations are expected to be muted this year.

As per Drikpanchang, the Purnimatithi begins at 05:45 PM on Oct 30, 2020 and ends at 08:18 PM on Oct 31, 2020.

Valmiki Jayanti wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages

Here's extending my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to you and your loved ones on the auspicious occasion of Valmiki Jayanti.

This Valmiki Jayanti, let us all take inspiration from the life and teachings of the great saint, who wrote the Ramayana. Happy Valmiki Jayanti to you and your family.

Here's wishing you a very happy Valmiki Jayanti.