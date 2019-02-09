Valley remains tense on 6th death anniversary of Afzal Guru

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Feb 09: With several in the state of Jammu and Kashmir observing the 6th death anniversary of Afzal Guru, the situation is tense. Security has been stepped up and a high alert declared.

The Intelligence Bureau has advised the state remains in a state of high alert until February 11th on which day the death anniversary of Maqbool Bhat falls.

Intelligence reports state that several elements would try and create trouble ahead of the death anniversaries of Guru and Butt, which fall on February 9 and 11 respectively. Both separatists and terror groups would look to create trouble, the IB note states.

Meanwhile the Hurriyat has called for a complete shut down of the Valley on February 9 and 11. A statement read, " the struggle and sacrifices rendered by the great leader of Kashmiri freedom struggle Muhammad Maqbool Butt and son of Kashmir Muhammad Afzal Guru are glorious chapter of our resistance history. Indian not only hanged these Kashmiris at gallows but also has kept their mortal remains under its custody till now. The struggle, passion for freedom and sacrifices of these great Kashmiris will always remain a beacon light for Kashmiri Nation."

Further a demand to return the mortal remains of Afzal Guru and Butt would be made. The Hurriyat says that the mortal remains be returned to their mother land for proper burial. A memorandum to this effect would also be sent to the UN.