Valley on high alert as 5 JeM terrorists infiltrate

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Aug 02: A high alert has been declared in Jammu and Kashmir after reports stated that five Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists had infiltrated into the Valley.

The intelligence on these terrorists suggests that they are planning on carrying out a big strike ahead of Independence Day. The development comes in the wake of panic being caused in the Valley in the wake of heavy troop deployment and the Indian Airforce and Army being put on high operational alert.

The government, meanwhile has pressed into service Indian Airforce aircraft and the heavy lift plane C17 into service in Jammu and Kashmir. This has been done for the rapid induction of CRPF and other paramilitary forces into the Valley.

Both the Air Force and the Indian Army have been put on high operational alert in view of the ongoing situation in Kashmir.

Centre rushes 25,000 additional forces to Valley, as speculations regarding Article 35A grow

It may be recalled that on Thursday over 280 companies of security forces were being deployed in the Valley. This move came after the government rushed 10,000 troops to Jammu and Kashmir last week.

The security forces, mostly CRPF personnel, are being deployed in vulnerable spots in the city and other parts of the valley, sources tell OneIndia.

While no official reason has been given, sources say that it is to ensure security in the Valley.