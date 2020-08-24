YouTube
    Validity of driving licences, motor vehicle documents further extended till Dec 31

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 24: Central government on Monday extended the validity of expiring driving licenses and motor vehicle documents till December 31 in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

    Validity of motor vehicle documents extended till Dec 31 amid Covid-19 pandemic

    This is the third such extension. The centre had issued advisories on 30th March and 9th June this year regarding extension of validity of the documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

    Industry stalwarts hail Arvind Kejriwal’s ambitious Electric Vehicle Policy

    It was advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till 30th of September 2020.

    Notably, this step from the Central government is likely to help citizens in availing transport related services without any problem.

