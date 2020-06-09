Validity of driving licence, motor vehicle documents further extended till September 30

New Delhi, June 09: The government on Tuesday announced further extension till September 30 for validity of motor vehicle documents, including driving license and vehicle fitness, in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Centre through an advisory on March 30 announced extension of the validity of fitness, permit (all types), driving license, registration or any other concerned document till June 30.

"Given the current circumstances to avoid hardships being faced by transporters and citizens, state governments are further advised that these documents be considered valid till September 30, 2020 for enforcement purpose," Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari said. He said the government had earlier on March 30 extended the validity of documents till June 30, 2020.

"Taking into consideration the grim situation still continuing due to conditions for prevention of spread of COVID-19 across the country, it is advised that ...the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), Learner's License, Driving License, Registration or any other concerned document whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lock-down and which has expired since Feb 1, 2020 or will expire till September 30, 2020, the same may be treated to be valid till September 30, 2020," as per the notification from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued today.

In order to facilitate citizens during the period and conditions for prevention for COVID–19, the ministry had also issued a gazette notification on May 21, relaxing the fees validity and /or additional fee under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, till July 31, 2020.

Now the state/UTs have also been requested to consider provisions available under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 or other such provisions available under other Acts, for considering relaxation in requirement of permit, or fees or taxes for renewal / penalty for permits etc to provide relief during these extra ordinary circumstances of COVID-19, as per the notification. "... considering the situation for prevention of COVID-19 still continues, and as per the requests received, Shri Gadkari directed his Ministry to issue advise for extension of this period till 30th Sept for treating the documents valid for enforcement purposes," the ministry said in a statement.