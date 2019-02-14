Valentine's Day: These cafes are offering free shots, desserts for burning your ex's pic

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 14: Well, if you are feeling sad and repeatedly thinking about your ex and while the rest of the World is celebrating Valentine's day on February 14, then visit these cafes which is offering free drinks and desserts encouraging bitter lovers to sweeten up this Day.

    Valentines Day: These cafes are offering free shots, desserts for burning your exs pic
    Roundup Cafe/Instagram

    In Bengaluru, Koramangala's RoundUp Cafe is inviting guests to burn their ex's photo for a free dessert. Yes, you read it right. Just like the Shahid Kapoor's famous scene in 2007 hit Jab We Met.

    The cafe took to its Instagram page to inform the party goers of their unique offer.

    "Take the excitement of valentine's day to next level as we present to you the ultimate dare. Get FREE dessert if you Burn your Ex's picture on Valentine's day!"

    In Delhi, this bar Gastronomica Kitchen & Bar in M-Block Market, GK- I, located in South Delhi is offering free shots to anyone who will burn their ex's photograph and then flush it. Get rid of blast from the past and get drunk.

    In America, popular restaurant chain Hooters is giving you a chance to forget your ex in exchange of 10 boneless chicken wings. In the offer, you can choose to "Shred, burn, bury or darts" your ex's pic.

     

    Sounds like a good idea. Isn't? So, if you want to get over your burning heartbreak, it's time to forget them!

    Happy Valentine's Day!

