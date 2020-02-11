  • search
Trending Auto Expo 2020 LIVE
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Valentine's Day: Hindu outfit in Goa wants youth to observe 'parents' day' on Feb 14

    By
    |

    Panaji, Feb 11: Right-wing organisation Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) on Tuesday appealed that February 14 be celebrated as "parents' day," instead of Valentine's Day 2020. In a memorandum to the additional collector of North Goa and officials from the state administration, the samiti appealed that February 14 be celebrated as "parents' day", instead of Valentine's Day in order to prevent untoward incidents.

    Valentines Day: Hindu outfit in Goa wants youth to observe parents day on Feb 14
    Representational Image

    "This distorted version of love is being made popular among youth to gain some business, and as a result, the young generation is drawn towards sensuality and immorality," the organisation stated. Incidents of teasing and violent acts on young girls have been reported on Valentine's Day, the outfit said in the memorandum.

    Valentine's Day 2020: Will not tolerate indecent behaviour, says Bajrang Dal

    There is a rise in "malpractices" such as consuming alcohol, drugs, smoking and even the sale of contraceptives goes up, indicating rise in immoral relationships, the HJS claimed. "By celebrating "parents' day" publicly, young people will show more respect and love towards their parents," the HJS stated.

    The Bajrang Dal in Telangana had said that it would not tolerate 'indecent behavior' by youth, who follow foreign culture, on Valentine's Day 2020 in Telangana.

    More VALENTINES DAY News

    Read more about:

    valentines day goa

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 17:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X