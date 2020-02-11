Valentine's Day: Hindu outfit in Goa wants youth to observe 'parents' day' on Feb 14

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Panaji, Feb 11: Right-wing organisation Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) on Tuesday appealed that February 14 be celebrated as "parents' day," instead of Valentine's Day 2020. In a memorandum to the additional collector of North Goa and officials from the state administration, the samiti appealed that February 14 be celebrated as "parents' day", instead of Valentine's Day in order to prevent untoward incidents.

"This distorted version of love is being made popular among youth to gain some business, and as a result, the young generation is drawn towards sensuality and immorality," the organisation stated. Incidents of teasing and violent acts on young girls have been reported on Valentine's Day, the outfit said in the memorandum.

Valentine's Day 2020: Will not tolerate indecent behaviour, says Bajrang Dal

There is a rise in "malpractices" such as consuming alcohol, drugs, smoking and even the sale of contraceptives goes up, indicating rise in immoral relationships, the HJS claimed. "By celebrating "parents' day" publicly, young people will show more respect and love towards their parents," the HJS stated.

The Bajrang Dal in Telangana had said that it would not tolerate 'indecent behavior' by youth, who follow foreign culture, on Valentine's Day 2020 in Telangana.