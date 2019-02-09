Valentine week 2019: Most anticipated time in year for lovers; Valentine's day top quotes

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Feb 9: Valentine week is one of the popular and anticipated time of the year, where lovers express their feelings and affection towards their loved ones. The week preceding Valentine's day was celebrated as Valentine Week.

Especially popular with the youth, a great deal of enthusiasm can be seen in the college campuses in particular, with couples planning days in advance about how to celebrate the Valentine week which leads to Valentine's Day on February 14.

However, the festivities begin a week in advance with Rose Day on February 7. Valentine's Week - which also includes Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Kiss Day, and Hug Day - ends with Valentine's Day on February 14.

couples across the world are excited to celebrate Valentine's Day, which is undoubtedly the most romantic time of the year.

Valentine's Week 2019 Days

Rose Day - February 7, 2019 - Thursday

Propose Day - February 8, 2019 - Friday

Chocolate Day - February 9, 2019 - Saturday

Teddy Day - February 10, 2019 - Sunday

Promise Day - February 11, 2019 - Monday

Hug Day - February 12, 2019 - Tuesday

Kiss Day - February 13, 2019 - Wednesday

Valentine's Day - February 14, 2019 - Thursday

Valentine's Week/ Valentine's Day Quotes:

Every time I see you, I could feel a little flame in my heart lighting up. And that's because I truly love you.

Love is like the wind, you can't see it but you can feel it.

Each time you love, love as deeply as if it were forever.

I love you. Today. Right now. Just as you are. And I know, with time we will change. We will evolve. We will grow. And I hope we do all of it together.

If I could reach up and hold a star for every time you've made me smile, the entire evening sky would be in the palm of my hand.

Lovers don't finally meet somewhere. They're in each other all along.

Valentine's day history: The Legend of ST. Valentine

The history of Valentine's Day-and the story of its patron saint-is shrouded in mystery. We do know that February has long been celebrated as a month of romance, and that St. Valentine's Day, as we know it today, contains vestiges of both Christian and ancient Roman tradition. But who was Saint Valentine, and how did he become associated with this ancient rite? The Catholic Church recognizes at least three different saints named Valentine or Valentinus, all of whom were martyred.

One legend contends that Valentine was a priest who served during the third century in Rome. When Emperor Claudius II decided that single men made better soldiers than those with wives and families, he outlawed marriage for young men. Valentine, realizing the injustice of the decree, defied Claudius and continued to perform marriages for young lovers in secret.

When Valentine's actions were discovered, Claudius ordered that he be put to death. Other stories suggest that Valentine may have been killed for attempting to help Christians escape harsh Roman prisons, where they were often beaten and tortured. According to one legend, an imprisoned Valentine actually sent the first "valentine" greeting himself after he fell in love with a young girl-possibly his jailor's daughter-who visited him during his confinement. Before his death, it is alleged that he wrote her a letter signed "From your Valentine," an expression that is still in use today.

Although the truth behind the Valentine legends is murky, the stories all emphasize his appeal as a sympathetic, heroic and-most importantly-romantic figure. By the Middle Ages, perhaps thanks to this reputation, Valentine would become one of the most popular saints in England and France. (Source - http://www.history.com)