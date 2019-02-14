Valentine's Day 2019: What world needs is love, peace and concern for humanity

India

Vikas SV

New Delhi, Feb 14: Today is Valentine's Day, its a day to just forget everything else and celebrate love. Valentine's Day is a festival of love, something that the world badly needs in times when hatred, hostilities and wars are making news on a daily basis.

Ego and hunger for power are the two main reasons for hostilities and aggression. The desire to be better than others, the desire to be called superior and the desire to be powerful enough to intimidate others are the root causes of violence and chest thumping. All the problems in the world cannot be solved in a jiffy even if someone wants to, but what can surely make world a better place is a little more love and little more concern for fellow human beings.

Valentine's Day is not just about exchanging chocolates, gifts and cards, in a broader sense it is about universal peace, concern for fellow beings and embracing your enemies. When countries across the globe are trying to intimidate each other by missile tests and nuclear threats, Valentine's Day reminds us that peaceful coexistence is the only way forward.

It is time that all of us make efforts to spread love instead of hatred and bigotry, embrace each other so that the world is a better place tomorrow than today.

On a lighter note, couples across the world are excited to celebrate Valentine's Day, which is undoubtedly the most romantic time of the year. It can be said that Valentine week is one of the popular and anticipated time of the year, where lovers express their feelings and affection towards their loved ones.

The week preceding Valentine's day was celebrated as Valentine Week. Especially popular with the youth, a great deal of enthusiasm can be seen in the college campuses in particular, with couples planning days in advance about how to celebrate the Valentine week which leads to Valentine's Day on February 14.