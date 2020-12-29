YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Vakeel Saab': Pawan Kalyan wraps up shoot, producer says, 'we all had a BLAST working with Power Star'

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Dec 29: South superstar Pawan Kalyan has finished shooting his upcoming film "Vakeel Saab", the Telugu remake of 2016 Hindi film "Pink", the makers said on Tuesday.

    Vakeel Saab: Pawan Kalyan wraps up shoot, producer says, we all had a BLAST working with Power Star

    Film producer Boney Kapoor shared the update on Twitter.

    "And it''s a wrap for @PawanKalyan on #VakeelSaab sets. We all had a BLAST working with the Power Star The POWER will unleash very soon!" Kapoor wrote.

    Can’t wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity: Rakul Preet Singh tests negative for COVID-19

    The original Hindi movie, written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, revolved around three women, played by Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang, who are implicated in a crime. A retired lawyer (Amitabh Bachchan) steps forward to help them clear their names.

    In the remake version, Kalyan will be play the character essayed by Bachchan.

    Telugu writer-director Sriram Venu of "Oh My Friend" fame has directed "Vakeel Saab" and dialogues are penned by Trivikram Srinivas.

    Kapoor has also remade "Pink" in Tamil language with superstar Ajith, titled "Nerkonda Paarvaai"

    More PAWAN KALYAN News

    Read more about:

    pawan kalyan

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 29, 2020, 22:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X