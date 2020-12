'Vakeel Saab': Pawan Kalyan wraps up shoot, producer says, 'we all had a BLAST working with Power Star'

'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan makes electoral debut but will he pose challenge to TDP, YSR Congress

Hyderabad, Dec 29: South superstar Pawan Kalyan has finished shooting his upcoming film "Vakeel Saab", the Telugu remake of 2016 Hindi film "Pink", the makers said on Tuesday.

Film producer Boney Kapoor shared the update on Twitter.

"And it''s a wrap for @PawanKalyan on #VakeelSaab sets. We all had a BLAST working with the Power Star The POWER will unleash very soon!" Kapoor wrote.

Can’t wait to start 2021 with good health and positivity: Rakul Preet Singh tests negative for COVID-19

The original Hindi movie, written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, revolved around three women, played by Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang, who are implicated in a crime. A retired lawyer (Amitabh Bachchan) steps forward to help them clear their names.

In the remake version, Kalyan will be play the character essayed by Bachchan.

Telugu writer-director Sriram Venu of "Oh My Friend" fame has directed "Vakeel Saab" and dialogues are penned by Trivikram Srinivas.

Kapoor has also remade "Pink" in Tamil language with superstar Ajith, titled "Nerkonda Paarvaai"